Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Scent machine causes confusion at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

-
-(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Guests at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum might have seen the Hattiesburg Fire Department in the alley on Monday.

On on Facebook post, an official said there was some confusion caused by a sent machine, which was installed in the alley about a year ago.

The museum said it has received multiple messages from concerned visitors this month about “something smoking” at the museum.

The scent puffing out every couple minutes combined with the sun-warped paint on the scent machine made some guests worried, according to the pocket museum.

Officials say the scent machine is perfectly safe, and the museum is fine.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings

Latest News

A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Fatal accident in Newton County
Power restored to over 1,500 customers in Madison County
-
‘Stuff-a-Truck’ recycling event to be hosted in Hattiesburg this week