Scent machine causes confusion at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Guests at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum might have seen the Hattiesburg Fire Department in the alley on Monday.

On on Facebook post, an official said there was some confusion caused by a sent machine, which was installed in the alley about a year ago.

The museum said it has received multiple messages from concerned visitors this month about “something smoking” at the museum.

The scent puffing out every couple minutes combined with the sun-warped paint on the scent machine made some guests worried, according to the pocket museum.

Officials say the scent machine is perfectly safe, and the museum is fine.

