Rex’s Christmas forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Merry Christmas, everyone!

Look for rain to end early Monday followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s early before falling into the 50s later Monday. Overnight look for mostly cloudy and cooler weather with lows in the mid-40s.

As we head into Tuesday and the rest of the week, look for mostly dry and colder weather with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the end of this week.

