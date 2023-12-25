Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Rex’s Christmas forecast

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Merry Christmas, everyone!

Look for rain to end early Monday followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s early before falling into the 50s later Monday. Overnight look for mostly cloudy and cooler weather with lows in the mid-40s.

As we head into Tuesday and the rest of the week, look for mostly dry and colder weather with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the end of this week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
Police lights
Hattiesburg police partner with national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Latest News

The 2023 Hurricane Season was the 4th-most active on record.
2023 Hurricane Season 4th-most active on record
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson takes a look back at the 2023 Hurricane Season.
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson takes a look back at the 2023 Hurricane Season
Patrick's Chrismas Eve Forecast 12/24
Rain will continue for the rest of Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be dry and cloudy.
Patrick's Chrismas Eve Forecast 12/24
Patrick's Chrismas Eve Forecast 12/24
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast