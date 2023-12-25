Win Stuff
Over 1,500 people without power in Madison County

(KY3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,500 people are without power in Madison County on Christmas.

Entergy’s website says customers near Canton off of Highway 16 East are impacted.

Authorities say a utility pole broke and crews are on the scene making repairs.

Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

