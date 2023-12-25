Oak Grove quarterback AJ Maddox takes home 2023 WDAM 7 Player Of The Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heading into the high school football season, Oak Grove High School head football coach Drew Causey called quarterback AJ Maddox “the best quarterback in the state.”

The senior did his best to live up to the billing.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Maddox threw for 3,268 yards, ran for another for 451 yards and acc0unted for 44 touchdowns in xx games.

Maddox was the offensive catalyst for a band of Warriors who posted a 13-1 and claimed Mississippi’s first-ever Class 7A football state championship and third state football crown in school history.

“Being able to bring that state championship home was always one of my biggest goals.” Maddox said. “Being able to go out and play in that game with great players, great teammates, and a great coaching staff, we put in a lot of hard work up to that point.

“It’s great to see it pay off.”

For his hard work and accomplishments, Maddox was selected the WDAM 7 High School Football Player of the Year for 2023.

When Maddox had the ball in his hands this season, there seemed to be a calmness on the Warrior sideline.

“They know I’ll get the job done” said Maddox. “I just know i have the confidence in myself and the preparation throughout the week. It’s what leads me to be able to have that confidence.”

Maddox also seemed to have a knack for the big-time moment, a rare skill possessed by few.

Causey attributed Maddox’ success to his nose-to-the-grindstone approach.

“I probably haven’t seen another kid work as hard as he did.” Causey said. “From meetings, with different people in coverages, and really understanding the quarterback position, he was really a coach on the field. He’d come to the sidelines and tell us what he was seeing. To see that from a young man is always nice.”

Maddox made a mark as a player at Oak Grove, joining a long line of Warriors who left a lasting legacy.

“He’ll be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks to come through here.” said Causey. “Stat wise, it’s there, and he does a lot of things the right way. He studies the game, he’s gonna work at it. He’s a perfectionist.

“He’s a guy that wants to win and do right all the time. When you look at the record as a starting quarterback, it’s 23-4 with a state championship. Pretty dang impressive.”

University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin was impressed enough to offer Maddox the opportunity to join the Rebels.

The four-star prospect did just that on Dec. 20, signing with Ole Miss.

Maddox said he was ready to continue his football journey and intends to enroll in Oxford in January.

“At the next level of college football, I’m looking forward to getting in those systems, being able to mature and be calm in those situations where i have to be my greatest,” Maddox said.

