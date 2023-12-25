North Forrest VFD spreads annual Christmas cheer

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters at the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department switched job descriptions Saturday.

Members of the department tapped into their inner elf for a few hours and became Santa’s helpers as the department took its annual Christmas tour of the North Forrest Fire Protection Area.

Firefighters at the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department spread some Christmas cheer across its protection area Saturday. (North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

According to NFVFD Chief Brandon Odom, the visit from Santa and spreading of Christmas cheer has become a tradition for the department.

“We love to see the excitement and smiling faces,” Odom said.

North Forrest VFD spread some Christmas cheer Saturday. (North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.