Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many law enforcement groups in Jones County made posts on Facebook over the weekend to remember Judge David Lyons.

The Laurel Police Department posted it would like to offer condolences to Lyons’ family. Lyons was also a retired chief of police at LPD.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department post said Lyons was a dedicated friend, an outstanding fellow law enforcement officer, a true patriot and a fair and balanced judge. His passion for service was evident in his body of work throughout his lifetime.

