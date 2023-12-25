Win Stuff
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee

James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with kidnapping.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
From Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Facebook

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recovered a kidnapped infant Sunday morning following an Amber Alert issued Saturday night

The 6-month-old baby girl was recovered in southern Forrest County near Brooklyn.

James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail as a “fugitive other jurisdiction” on a kidnapping charge out of Magee.

The FCSO Facebook page said Magee police officers were expected in Forrest County to pick up Johnson and transport him back to where this tale of a stolen baby and ex-wives and girlfriends and stepsons all began, Simpson County.

According to the FCSO Facebook page, an Amber Alert was issued out of Simpson County last night.

According a statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Amber Alert was issued around 7 p.m. Saturday for a 6-month-old female, Paeince Barnes, after she allegedly was taken while her mother was shopping in Walmart on U.S. 49 in Magee.

Johnson reportedly took the baby to his ex-wife’s house in Petal for the night and then asked his stepson to drive him to the Gulf Coast.

Deputies said the young man’s mother called and told him the baby was kidnapped. The young man then stopped at the Circle K in Brooklyn and alerted the clerk who called the FCSO.

Baby Barnes was taken to a local hospital to be checked out,

