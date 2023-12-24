Rain will continue for the rest of Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will be dry and cloudy.

Good evening, everyone. Rain will continue for the rest of Christmas Eve. Temperatures will hold steady near 60°. Heavier rain will move in between 10pm and 2am, making it very wet for Santa’s journey through the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s. Most of the rain should move out of the area before sunrise.

Christmas Day will be cloudy across the Pine Belt as highs top out into the upper 60s.

Clouds will linger into Tuesday as highs fall back into the low 60s.

The sun will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and colder! Highs will fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

