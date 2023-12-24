Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ole Miss football lands commitment from nation’s top transfer portal prospect

By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for Ole Miss football and the self-proclaimed transfer portal king Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels continue to impress in recruiting this offseason after landing the nation’s No. 1 prospect out of the portal, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen. He committed on Christmas Eve.

The former five-star defensive and tackle and No. 1 overall recruit out of high school played the last two seasons at Texas A&M.

Nolen had his best season last year as an Aggie, recording 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

The former Aggie joins a list of outstanding talent on the defensive side of the ball that has committed to join Ole Miss from the transfer portal, including former Florida Gator Princely Umanmielen - who led Florida in sacks and tackles for loss this past season - former Oklahoma Sooners safety Key Lawrence, and former Mississippi State defensive back Decamerion Richardson.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been a key reason for the talent the Rebels have recruited this offseason, so much so that the official Ole Miss X (formerly Twitter) has changed its profile picture to a photo of Golding following the commitment of Nolen.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings

Latest News

Southern Miss Vs Ole Miss
Ole Miss gets hot from deep in win over Golden Eagles in Biloxi
USM football adds 30 players to the fold.
USM football adds 30-man class on Signing Day
USM football adds 30 players to the fold.
Hall, staff, add 30 more players to USM football fold
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Curbelo Makes Debut, Southern Miss Outlasts Lamar After Late Game Push