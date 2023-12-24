Mrs. Henrietta Barnes celebrates 99th birthday with church family

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, flowers were given to a woman that many would describe as strong and loving.

“She was a hard-working woman who would tell us about the hard time she would have back in the day when they would have to feed the chickens, feed the cows, and tow water everywhere they went,” said Rita Barnes. “She’s an outstanding woman.”

Rita is the daughter of Mrs. Henrietta Barnes and Shirley Thompson is her cousin. Henrietta is celebrating her 99th birthday with her church family.

Rita describes her mother as a person who has no enemies. She also managed to put all her children and grandchildren through college.

“When she found anybody in need, she was always there for them, willing to give a helping hand,” said Barnes. “She had the money to keep her granddaughter in college,” said Thompson. “She was able to receive the education she had thanks to Henrietta.”

Henrietta and her family credit all her accomplishments in life, which include beating cancer nine years ago, to her strong faith in life.

“The love that she has for our lord and the faith she has, that’s what keeps her going,” said Thompson.

“God has been so good, so good. And I love everybody, I don’t know anybody that I hate,” said Henrietta. “It’s a blessing to even be here because I know that God’s been good.”

And if you ask what’s next for Mrs. Henrietta...well, she already has an answer for that.

“99 and a half won’t do. Trying to make 100,” said Barnes. “All I have to do is keep on going. I pray for each and everyone. Thank God for everything.”

