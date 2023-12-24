Jones County VFDs quash threat of Saturday brush fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Five volunteer fire departments from Jones County spent a windy Saturday afternoon containing brush fire in the north central area of the county.

The Jones County Fire Council said firefighters from Calhoun,, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Shady Grove and Soso VFDs arrived shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday at 479 Welch Road to discover a brush fire burning across an estimated 10 acres.

A brushfire estimated to be covering about 10 acres in north central Jones County was brought under control and put out Saturday by firefighters from five volunteer departments. (Jones County Fire Council)

Firefighters closed off the blaze and knocked the fire down quickly, protecting multiple structures, including residential homes and chicken houses.

The Jones County Fire Council asks that the need be weighed when considering burning trash and brush in windy conditions

