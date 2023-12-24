Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One Jones County family is known for turning its entire home into a winter wonderland every Christmas.

Each room of James and Ruth Mauldin’s Sharon community home is decorated and each room has a specific theme, such as, an elf room, Santa room and a snowman room.

Santa can even be found taking a bubble bath, in one of the bathrooms.

“Growing up, I didn’t have Christmas very much,” said Ruth Mauldin. “My parents could not afford it, so I guess that’s why they call me the Christmas fanatic. But, I enjoy seeing other people enjoy looking at it.”

The Mauldins recently hosted an open house to share their extensive Christmas exhibit with dozens of friends and neighbors.

“The people coming through and the looks on their faces and the enjoyment, it’s a happy time and that’s what we need now,” said James Mauldin.

The Mauldins have a half dozen nativity scenes in their living room and 20 different Christmas trees placed throughout their home.

