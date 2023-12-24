Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One Jones County family is known for turning its entire home into a winter wonderland every Christmas.

Each room of James and Ruth Mauldin’s Sharon community home is decorated and each room has a specific theme, such as, an elf room, Santa room and a snowman room.

Santa can even be found taking a bubble bath, in one of the bathrooms.

“Growing up, I didn’t have Christmas very much,” said Ruth Mauldin. “My parents could not afford it, so I guess that’s why they call me the Christmas fanatic. But, I enjoy seeing other people enjoy looking at it.”

The Mauldins recently hosted an open house to share their extensive Christmas exhibit with dozens of friends and neighbors.

“The people coming through and the looks on their faces and the enjoyment, it’s a happy time and that’s what we need now,” said James Mauldin.

The Mauldins have a half dozen nativity scenes in their living room and 20 different Christmas trees placed throughout their home.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler, 25, and Jones, 24, both of Hattiesburg,...
Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests
According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, the shooting happened on Nov. 25 at a...
Fatal November double shooting took place at dogfighting event, Covington Co. sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Rain is expected to roll into the Pine Belt on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Latest News

The church has hosted multiple outreach events over the past year.
Church gifts Petal families ahead of Christmas
A dedication ceremony is held for the Matthews-Clay home in Palmer's Crossing Friday night.
Pine Belt Habitat dedicates 71st home
Going into the holidays, the shelter is down to a few dogs and one cat.
Staff at Columbia Animal Shelter celebrate Christmas, reflect on year
MDOT clears Santa Claus for travel
MDOT clears Santa Claus for travel