Hattiesburg police partner with national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With millions on the roads this holiday season, the Hattiesburg Police Department is keeping its citizens safe by joining law enforcement agencies nationwide in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign,

The campaign started on Dec. 15 and will run through Jan.1, 2024.

HPD said it wanted to remind people to stay safe and think responsibly as they celebrate the holidays. Translation: Don’t drink and drive.

“During the holiday season, sadly it is (higher numbers),” HPD Traffic Division Lt. Jason Jarvis said. “We do see our numbers go up, dramatically, with DUI arrests during the holidays and we do have a lot more law enforcement officers throughout the city to make sure these drivers are taken off the roads,

“It’s our job as law enforcement officers to make sure we keep impaired drivers off the streets and to make sure the streets are safe for everyone to travel during the holidays.”

HPD said if someone does drink, have a sober designated driver available to take them home.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.