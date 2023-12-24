Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 50′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 90% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain in the afternoon hours, but some showers from Sunday night could linger during the daytime and skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the high 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler, 25, and Jones, 24, both of Hattiesburg,...
Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests
According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, the shooting happened on Nov. 25 at a...
Fatal November double shooting took place at dogfighting event, Covington Co. sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Rain is expected to roll into the Pine Belt on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers forecast
Rain is expected to roll into the Pine Belt on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime
12/22 Ryan's "Much Warmer" Friday Morning Forecast
12/22 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Friday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers a look at upcoming Pine Belt weather.
Warmer temps ahead also mean rainclouds heading into the holidays