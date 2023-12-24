Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 50′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 90% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain in the afternoon hours, but some showers from Sunday night could linger during the daytime and skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the high 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30′s across the Pine Belt.

