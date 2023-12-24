Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage

EASTABUCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) - Seventy years seems like so long ago, but for James and Jean Craft, the memories of their life and love have not faded away with time.

The couple met in 1953, while working together in Washington, D.C.

It was literally love at first sight.

“That’s the man I’m going to marry,” Jean Craft said. “That’s the man I’m going to marry. That’s what I said.”

One year later, in 1954, they were married on New Years Day.

After working in D.C. for a number of years, and later having a daughter, the couple retired to Pensacola, Florida.

That was only the beginning of their travels, as they would eventually purchase an Airstream travel trailer that would carry them to every U.S. state over the next 14 years.

“We never had thoughts of leaving each other in any way,” James Craft said. “We were so dedicated.”

The Crafts have now been in Eastabuchie for 19 years, settling on a home deep in the woods.

After a life filled with adventure, the couple said there isn’t much left that they want to do, other than be right in their faith.

“We have been so blessed,” James Craft said. “The home we live in now is the last stop. The next stop will be Union Line Cemetery.”

