Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage

Couple celebrates 70 years together.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTABUCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) - Seventy years seems like so long ago, but for James and Jean Craft, the memories of their life and love have not faded away with time.

The couple met in 1953, while working together in Washington, D.C.

It was literally love at first sight.

“That’s the man I’m going to marry,” Jean Craft said. “That’s the man I’m going to marry. That’s what I said.”

One year later, in 1954, they were married on New Years Day.

After working in D.C. for a number of years, and later having a daughter, the couple retired to Pensacola, Florida.

That was only the beginning of their travels, as they would eventually purchase an Airstream travel trailer that would carry them to every U.S. state over the next 14 years.

“We never had thoughts of leaving each other in any way,” James Craft said. “We were so dedicated.”

The Crafts have now been in Eastabuchie for 19 years, settling on a home deep in the woods.

After a life filled with adventure, the couple said there isn’t much left that they want to do, other than be right in their faith.

“We have been so blessed,” James Craft said. “The home we live in now is the last stop. The next stop will be Union Line Cemetery.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler, 25, and Jones, 24, both of Hattiesburg,...
Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests
According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, the shooting happened on Nov. 25 at a...
Fatal November double shooting took place at dogfighting event, Covington Co. sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Rain is expected to roll into the Pine Belt on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Latest News

Petal church steps up Saturday to lend a helping hand.
Petal church steps up Saturday to lend a helping hand
10pm Headlines 12/23
10pm Headlines 12/23
Just call it 'Christmas House.'
Just call it 'Christmas House'
Couple celebrates 70 years together.
Couple celebrates 70 years together