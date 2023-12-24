Win Stuff
Church gifts Petal families ahead of Christmas

The church has hosted multiple outreach events over the past year.
The church has hosted multiple outreach events over the past year.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families lined up mid-morning Saturday at Dominion & Power Family Center to take part in the church’s “Joy Toy” giveaway

Sponsors included local stores and organizations such as Toys for Tots, Corner Market and the Petal Jaycees, who contributed toys, games and other gifts for families to receive.

.Organizers said they hoped the giveaway reminded people that life is about more than just waiting to receive.

“Giving is godly, you know what I’m saying?” Outreach Coordinator Ebony Shelton asked. “I just hope and pray that everyone takes away that this is what this is about.

“Me and the church may not be in that season. We’re in the season with everybody else. The economy is hard, but we’re still willing and able to give and giving with a pleasing heart.”

Families who attended Saturday also were entered for a chance to win even more gifts after Sunday’s service.

