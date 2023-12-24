Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Body found in ditch with gunshot wound in Canton identified

Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police have identified a body that was discovered in a ditch in Canton on Christmas Eve.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the police department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a body, identified as 34-year-old Levor Taylor, that was thrown out of a vehicle at the intersection of Dinkins and Jewel Williams Streets.

Chief Brown says Taylor appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound in the chest.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle and the kind of vehicle it was. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings

Latest News

A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Fatal accident in Newton County
Power restored to over 1,500 customers in Madison County
-
‘Stuff-a-Truck’ recycling event to be hosted in Hattiesburg this week
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away