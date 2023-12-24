Body found in ditch with gunshot wound in Canton identified

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police have identified a body that was discovered in a ditch in Canton on Christmas Eve.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the police department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a body, identified as 34-year-old Levor Taylor, that was thrown out of a vehicle at the intersection of Dinkins and Jewel Williams Streets.

Chief Brown says Taylor appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound in the chest.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle and the kind of vehicle it was. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

