WDAM 7′s Saturday sports offerings on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be bringing a smaller serving of sports programming on NBC and ABC this weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming Saturday, Dec. 23, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

Neither broadcaster is offering sports programming on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer: Premier League: Liverpool v. Arsenal 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Soccer: Premier League: Goal Zone 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Football Night in America 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time 76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy University Trojans v. Duke University Blue Devils 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison University Dukes v. United States Air Force Academy Falcons 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: University of Utah Utes v. Northwestern University Wildcats 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-Midnight

