Staff at Columbia Animal Shelter celebrate Christmas, reflect on year

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Good food, blankets, treats and toys.

That’s a lot to bark about.

The dogs at the Columbia Animal Shelter received some special gifts during the shelter’s “Christmas Fur Strays” party Friday.

“Frosty’s put up an Angel Tree for not only the needy children in the community, but also the animals here at the shelter,” Manager Mallory Belk said. “So many people in the community have come together for both of them.”

Belk said most of the other dogs already have gotten their gifts: a new home.

“A lot of dogs and cats have gotten to go on transport, compared to the last few years,” said Belk.

Columbia resident Jason Nichols said in his house the dogs are like family, even when it comes to the fridge.

“I treat my dogs just like I do my kids,” said Nichols. “Kids get snacks, The dogs get treats.”

So, when one of his dogs went missing, he decided to come to the shelter to find a new furry pal.

Though he didn’t adopt Friday, he said he will be back soon.

“There were several I got my eye on,” said Nichols. “(There’s a few) I’ll be thinking about a little bit.”

Belk said as the year closes out, the shelter is proud to announce that all of their dogs have been spayed and neutered.

“Spaying a female dog not only helps keep the population down, it also keeps them healthy,” said Belk. “Same thing with male dogs. They are at a higher risk of cancer if they’re not neutered.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.