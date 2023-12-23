Pine Belt Habitat dedicates 71st home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This Christmas will be one to remember for Eleria Matthews and her family.

Friday night, a ribbon was cut as part of a dedication ceremony for her new home.

“We’re just very grateful that we’re able to have a home and I’m really thankful and grateful for all the people who participated right down from the grass to the first rock they turned over,” said Matthews, a Habitat for Humanity home partner.

The first rock on her home on Davidson Place in Palmer’s Crossing was turned over three years ago.

The home project began as a partnership between Matthews’ brother and father of three, John Clay, and Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Work had just begun when the COVID pandemic was declared and construction was suspended.

Clay then passed away.

At that point, Matthews stepped in and became the new home partner.

After the pandemic waned, construction continued and recently was completed.

“It was just dirt, then it went from dirt to a slab for two years and then, the middle of ‘22, we started building again, and then, 2023, we really hit our pace,” said Akwete Muhammad, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt Resource Development director.

“And now, we got her in here Christmas of 2023 and this is a Christmas gift to the Pine Belt and this is a Christmas gift to the Matthews and the Clay families.”

Muhammad says more than 500 volunteers worked on the home.

It’s the 71st completed by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt since it was founded in 1990.

Muhammad says construction on home Number 72 is set to begin in February 2024.

