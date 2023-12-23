Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies

A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the donation of his healthy organs.(Source: Pexels)
By Jenna Barackman and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the donation of his healthy organs.

Abraham and Christine Jacobs were faced with a difficult choice when doctors told them their child would be born with an extreme birth defect.

An ultrasound at 22 weeks revealed their son, Alexander, had anencephaly, an extreme birth defect, causing him to develop without most of his brain, skull and head.

The condition affects about 1 in every 5,000 pregnancies. Everything else in Alexander’s body was healthy, according to doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems.

The condition has a slim chance of survival, and the couple was told that even if Alexander survived the duration of the pregnancy, he would likely die shortly after birth.

The second-time parents were forced to choose between terminating the pregnancy or attempting to carry him to term in hopes of donating his organs.

After researching, they decided to carry him to term, despite their extreme grief.

Alexander beat the odds and survived the pregnancy — and he was able to donate every single one of his organs, which doctors said were “perfect.” His four heart valves have already found homes in other newborns.

“The hope that we had came true,” Abraham said in a recent Medical News Network interview. “And I was beaming because he was still my son and he made it. He made it.”

Alexander died just four minutes after he was born.

“Alexander means protector of men, and he has lived up to his name,” his mother said in a recent interview. “And as far as I’m concerned, he’s not with us today because he’s just too good for this world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Jones Co. sheriff opens death investigation into Wednesday shooting
Jefferson Davis County is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
One dead in Jefferson Davis County after Tuesday shooting
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler, 25, and Jones, 24, both of Hattiesburg,...
Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

Latest News

WDAM 7's Saturday sports programming on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7′s Saturday sports offerings on NBC, ABC
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
A dedication ceremony is held for the Matthews-Clay home in Palmer's Crossing Friday night.
Pine Belt Habitat dedicates 71st home