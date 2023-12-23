Win Stuff
Hold placed on several medical cannabis products

ferrcannabis
ferrcannabis(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An administrative hold has been placed by the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program on many medical cannabis products for the safety of the patients.

MMCP said there were some products that needed to be retested.

Until those tests take, some items have been removed from shelves.

One dispensary in the Pine Belt, Ferrcannabis, said that the testing that goes into cannabis products is extensive, and everything that currently is being distributed is safe to consume.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a strawberry from your local grocery store that meets the rigorous testing standards of all cannabis products,” said Pete Stokes, Pete Stokes, Ferrcannabis Dispensary co-owner/ Stok’d Genetics owner. “They are the most-highly regulated products in the state of Mississippi and we don’t have any tainted products that have hit the shelves.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily isolated products that have come from a particular lab.”

The State Department of Health said that patients should keep in contact with their dispensary to see when supply becomes available,

For a full list of products that have been removed for testing, click here.

