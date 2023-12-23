Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip

According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter Michelle died of hypothermia. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say a father and daughter who were found dead earlier this week died of hypothermia.

According to the Calhoun County coroner, autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were inconclusive but the determination was made based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries, and foul play was not suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Dec. 16.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were found dead near their crashed truck last Monday.

The truck was found in a field damaged and burned. Police K-9s found the father and daughter’s bodies about 50 yards away.

Quentin Murph, Jason Murph’s cousin, said he is confused about how the two ended up at that location because the area was not on the route to their destination.

He said the two were heading from Blythewood to Orangeburg to visit Jason Murph’s mom, but they never made it.

“We’re sorry we weren’t there to maybe help you during the time you needed us the most,” he said. “I just want to say we love you and we’ll always keep you in our fondest memories.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler, 25, and Jones, 24, both of Hattiesburg,...
Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests
According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, the shooting happened on Nov. 25 at a...
Fatal November double shooting took place at dogfighting event, Covington Co. sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Rain is expected to roll into the Pine Belt on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
FILE -- Taraji P. Henson from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of...
Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood
Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after...
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash
Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has...
Actress Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly