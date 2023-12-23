Win Stuff
21-year-old Holmes County man pleads guilty to robbing bank

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Durant man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi.

According to court documents, Curtis Lee Williams, 21, robbed a BankPlus branch in Durant on July 7, 2022 while wearing a wig and no shoes.

The same day, one of the $50 bills from the bank was used to purchase three firearms from a pawn shop in Kosciusko. An arrest was made in Durant later that day following a traffic stop.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 4 and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, 2024.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

