Warmer temps ahead also mean rainclouds heading into the holidays

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, everyone!

Overnight, look for low temperatures in the 40s.

For Friday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

It warms up on Saturday, with highs in the upper-60s. As we head into Saturday night, we’re looking at a 30% chance for a shower.

Things then really go downhill on Christmas Eve, as the Pine Belt faces a 60% chance of showers, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected Sunday night, with lows in the upper-50s.

On Christmas Day, the rain is expected to end, followed by cooler and drier weather next week.

