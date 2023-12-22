‘Shop with a Kid for Santa’ provides Christmas gifts for 115 deserving children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of underprivileged children in the Hattiesburg area were treated to an early Christmas Thursday night, thanks to first responders and Walmart.

The toy aisles at the U.S. 98 Walmart were packed with young shoppers, as they picked out just what they wanted for Christmas, as part of the 11th annual “Shop With a Kid for Santa.”

The evening was hosted by Hattiesburg Area First Responders.

“The kids that we try to help are the kids in need,” said Chad Young, a Hattiesburg police officer and president of Hattiesburg Area First Responders. “We do it from our heart. We don’t do it for glory or attention. We just do it because we know there’s a need.”

About 115 children were part of this year’s shopping spree.

“We’re out here in a great environment,” said Chip Brown, Forrest County fire coordinator and vice-president of Hattiesburg Area First Responders. “We thank Walmart so much for letting us do this at their store,”

Each child was given $50 to spend.

“It’s very rewarding, to see the smiles on their faces,” said Stephanie Saliba, an emergency medical technician who went shopping with one of the children. “It’s very emotional,”

Santa Claus also participated, giving lots of hugs to the children.

Mr. Kringle also posed for plenty of photos.

“I love (the event),” said Audrianna Morris, a parent of three children who participated in the shopping spree. “It’s better for the parents to shop with their kids and Santa.”

The first “Shop With a Kid for Santa” took place in 2012.

