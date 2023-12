Pine Belt players sign National Letters of Intent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy National Signing Day in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the local players who signed their respective letters of intent on Wednesday:

Damari Jefferson (Oak Grove WR) - Western Kentucky

Chase Pinkston (Oak Grove WR) - Jones College

AJ Maddox (Oak Grove QB) – Ole Miss

PJ Woodland (Oak Grove DB) – LSU

Caleb Moore (Oak Grove DL) – Southern Miss

Jalen Owens (Oak Grove DL) – Southern Miss

Luke Stewart (Oak Grove kicker) – Southern Miss

Cedrick Beavers (Taylorsville/Jones College DB) – Ole Miss

CJ Buckhalter (PCS/Jones College DL) – Arkansas-Monticello

Quintin Sterling (Oak Grove/Jones College LB) – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Amarion Fortenberry (Columbia DB) – South Alabama

Damyrion Darby (Jefferson Davis County DB) – South Alabama

Eli Viniard (Jefferson Davis County QB) – Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Elijah Baker (Hattiesburg OL) – Tulane

Cayden Burger (Petal WR) - Holmes Community College

