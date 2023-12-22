Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Leftie!

Leftie! is an adorable 6-month-old tabby cat. She’s been at Southern Pines Animal Shelter for the last four weeks and is eager to find a permanent home soon.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Say hello to Leftie!, she’s our last Pine Belt Pet of the Week for 2023.

Leftie! is an adorable 6-month-old tabby cat. She’s been at Southern Pines Animal Shelter for the last four weeks and is eager to find a permanent home soon.

“What we’ve learned about her so far is that even though she may be shy upon first meeting, she really is very affectionate,” said Dani Snell, development manager at Southern Pines. " She loves to be pet. She is very chill, very snuggly. She likes to talk and chirp at you, and she really wants you to answer back. She is just a really sweet cat, and we hope she finds a home for the holidays.”

If you are interested in bringing Leftie! home, then visit that Southern Pines website for more information.

Leftie! has an adoption fee of $25.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Jones Co. sheriff opens death investigation into Wednesday shooting
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
Jefferson Davis County is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
One dead in Jefferson Davis County after Tuesday shooting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Family and friends helped Thomas L. James of Petal celebrate his promotion from major general...
Petal native promoted to lieutenant general

Latest News

Leftie! is an adorable 6-month-old tabby cat. She’s been at Southern Pines Animal Shelter for...
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Leftie!
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Pandora
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Pandora
It’s been a long four months trying to get Pandora’s adoption ready after Hub City staff found...
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Pandora
HCHS seeking stocking sponsors for shelter dogs
Hub City Humane Society Christmas Stockings