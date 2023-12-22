Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Leftie!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Say hello to Leftie!, she’s our last Pine Belt Pet of the Week for 2023.

Leftie! is an adorable 6-month-old tabby cat. She’s been at Southern Pines Animal Shelter for the last four weeks and is eager to find a permanent home soon.

“What we’ve learned about her so far is that even though she may be shy upon first meeting, she really is very affectionate,” said Dani Snell, development manager at Southern Pines. " She loves to be pet. She is very chill, very snuggly. She likes to talk and chirp at you, and she really wants you to answer back. She is just a really sweet cat, and we hope she finds a home for the holidays.”

If you are interested in bringing Leftie! home, then visit that Southern Pines website for more information.

Leftie! has an adoption fee of $25.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.