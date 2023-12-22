Win Stuff
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

After numerous delays, the U.N. is expected to vote on a war pause in Gaza. (CNN, POOL, UNITED NATIONS, IDF, @DRTEDROS VIA X)
By The Associated Press and NAJIB JOBAIN and SAM MAGDY Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The war in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory said Friday, a new reflection of the staggering cost of Israel’s military offensive as pressure grows to scale it back.

The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory’s prewar population, is just one measure of the devastation wrought by the conflict, which over 11 weeks has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people and leveled wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors. It said 53,320 Palestinians have been wounded.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story contains disturbing images.

Take an in-depth look at the life of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. (Source: CNN/AFP/PALESTINE TV/HAMAS TV/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/UNRWA/YNETNEWS/IDF)

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across its border on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others.

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes as well as a fierce ground offensive in what it says is a campaign to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, citing the group’s use of crowded residential areas for military purposes.

Israeli officials say the army has killed some 7,000 Hamas militants, but it has not presented any evidence to back up the claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

