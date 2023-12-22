Local organizations visit Petal preschool for Christmas

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The preschoolers at Head Start in Petal got a head start on Christmas Thursday.

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity graduate chapter of Hattiesburg, the Redemption of the Phoenix Motorcycle Club and Santa Claus made a stop by C.H. Johnson Head Start in Petal, and each group brought toys for all the children in the Head Start.

The preschool contacted many community partners for the event, and those who participated said they were happy to show their support, especially during the Christmas season.

“We felt like it was important to make sure everybody leaves with something,” said Alpha member Darryl Lassic. “You know little kids, it doesn’t take much, so it was easy for us to do and we were glad to do it.”

Toys for Tots also donated toys for the preschoolers.

The Head Start boasts 77 preschoolers, along with 16 “early babies.”

All the children seemed excited and overjoyed to have something they could take home for the holidays along with sitting on the motorcycles for pictures.

“Just for a little motivation,” said Redemption of the Phoenix member Terri Gholar. “The Christmas holiday is coming up. Some kids won’t get, so we just chose to do that for community service.”

School administrator Patricia Mitchell-Coleman said they work with a lot of young parents and some are struggling.

Mitchell-Coleman said everybody wanted to make it easier on them.

“We understand that a lot of families are not financially stable, so we always want to be that first one to say “Hey, we got you’,” said Mitchell-Coleman.

The Petal Head Start stages the event every year during Christmastime.

