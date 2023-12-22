Win Stuff
Hattiesburg memorial service remembers the homeless who died in 2023

A Homeless Persons' Memorial Day Service was held in Hattiesburg Thursday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday marked the winter solstice, also known as the longest night/shortest day of the year.

Many people also mark the day by remembering those without a place to stay, and this particular winter solstice, a group of folks in Hattiesburg took time out to pay tribute.

Thursday afternoon, people sang and gathered at Twin Forks Rising on Pine Street for a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Service.

It included a candle lighting ceremony.

Participants also remembered nine people in the Hattiesburg homeless community who passed away in 2023.

Organizers said it was important to shine a spotlight on those in the community needing a hand up this holiday season.

“It’s about educating people, having people understand the different barriers in stereotypes and stigmas that are associated with with the homeless,” said Demetra Bates, who is with USM’s Institute for Disability Studies. “Everyone that may be homeless is not lazy. Some people just need a hand up, not a handout.

“That’s the most important thing, just helping and educating people on homelessness.”

Organizers also had care packages and blankets to give out to people who attended Thursday’s event.

