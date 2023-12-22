Hattiesburg asking residents, post-Christmas, to REthink, REcycle, ‘Stuff a Truck’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has come up with a better way to get rid of leftover Christmas boxes and wrapping paper.

The annual ‘REthink REcycle Stuff a Truck” event has created a more sustainable way to throw away recyclable materials that are left over from Christmas Day.

Items accepted during the two-day include wrapping paper, Number 1 and Number 2 plastics, cardboard, aluminum cans and live, un-flocked Christmas trees.

This event will be held Dec. 27-28 at the Ben McNair Center, 315 Conti St., Hattiesburg . Drop-offs start at 8:30 a.m. both days and end at 1 p.m.

Hattiesburg’s Sustainability Director Nkrumah Frazier said recycling such items makes a difference in a lot of different ways.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of cardboard, a lot of gift-wrapping paper, and a lot of plastics,” Frazier said. “So, all that, we want you to bring that to us, so we can help recycle that to keep it out of the landfill.”

The city’s re-purposing program will be extended for discarding Christmas trees. In fact, the city will man recycling sites until Feb. 29 at the following:

Duncan Lake (James Street)

Fire Station No. 8 (Lamar Boulevard/near Petro Nissan)

Highland Cemetery (West Seventh Street).

Collected trees will be chipped into mulch. The mulch then will be placed at Highland Cemetery for pick-up by the public.

The mulch is a free-to-the-public service on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.