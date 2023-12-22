Christmas Eve to bring rain; a drier and cooler Christmas Day expected after lunchtime

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Look for patchy fog to develop in the Pine Belt Friday night, with low temperatures in the 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower-70s. Heading into Saturday night, look for increasing clouds with lows in the lower-50s.

Christmas Eve is looking wet and windy, with highs in the mid-60s. The chance for rain is 80 percent later in the day and into the evening hours.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Christmas Day with a slight chance for showers in the morning.

By Christmas afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall into the 50s.

Colder and drier weather will find way into Pine Belt next week.

