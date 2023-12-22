Bonds set for Club One95 shooting suspect, accomplice following arrests

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for the fifth suspect wanted for the Oct. 29 shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes, along with another man who was arrested with the suspect, on Friday.

According to the Forrest County jail docket, 25-year-old Cedric Wheeler of Hattiesburg was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department Thursday. He faces the following three charges:

Fugitive of another jurisdiction

Weapon possession by a convicted felon

Attempted aggravated assault

The attempted aggravated assault charge Wheeler is facing comes from the Forrest County warrant against him.

On Friday, Wheeler had his initial appearance in the Forrest County Attendance Center, where Judge Wes Curry set a $500,000 bond for him on the attempted aggravated assault charge but was denied bond on the other two charges.

The other man arrested alongside Wheeler, 24-year-old William Jones of Hattiesburg, was charged with hindering prosecution.

Jones, who is the son of Hattiesburg attorney Vanessa Jones, also had a bond set for $50,000 on his charge. Curry also presided over his case.

At the time of his arrest, Jones was already out on bond after being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting that injured two people in Hattiesburg in June 2022.

According to Forest County Prosecutor Mary Lee Holmes, Jones and Wheeler were arrested during a traffic stop when Wheeler exited the vehicle and fled on foot while Jones stayed in the car.

FCSO listed Wheeler as a “most wanted” suspect in connection to the Oct. 29 shooting at Club One95 near the Forrest-Stone County line that killed Rhodes and injured others. A Crime Stoppers reward was offered to anyone who may have information that could have led to Wheeler’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four suspects were arrested before Wheeler’s arrest, which include the following:

Zadarruous Sutton (25) – Aggravated assault

Montrell Quin II (23) – Aggravated assault

Antontonia Murry (21) Hindering prosecution

Un-named teenager (17) – Attempted aggravated assault

Sutton would be released on his recognizance after video evidence showed that he was in another location at the time of the shooting.

FCSO said they are still investigating whether or not the charges against Sutton will be dropped.

