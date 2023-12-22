Win Stuff
5th suspect wanted in fatal Club One95 shooting arrested, FCSO says

Wheeler is the fifth suspect that has been arrested in connection to the October shooting that claimed the life of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes.
Wheeler is the fifth suspect that has been arrested in connection to the October shooting that claimed the life of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The fifth suspect wanted for the shooting incident that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes, has been arrested.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cedric Wheeler of Hattiesburg, was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department Thursday.

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler is being charged for the following three charges:

  • Fugitive of another jurisdiction
  • Weapon possession by a convicted felon
  • Attempted aggravated assault

The attempted aggravated assault charge Wheeler is facing comes from the Forrest County warrant against him.

Wheeler is set to have his initial appearance in court Friday at 10 a.m.

FCSO listed Wheeler as a “most wanted” suspect in connection to the Oct. 29 shooting at Club One95 near the Forrest-Stone County line that killed Rhodes and injured others. A Crime Stoppers reward was offered to anyone who may have information that could have led to Wheeler’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four suspects were arrested before Wheeler’s arrest, which include the following:

  • Zadarruous Sutton (25) – Aggravated assault
  • Montrell Quin II (23) – Aggravated assault
  • Antontonia Murry (21) Hindering prosecution
  • Un-named teenager (17) – Attempted aggravated assault

Sutton would be released on his recognizance after video evidence showed that he was in another location at the time of the shooting.

FCSO has not confirmed at this time if the charges against Sutton have been cleared.

