5th suspect wanted in fatal Club One95 shooting arrested, FCSO says

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The fifth suspect wanted for the shooting incident that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jade Rhodes, has been arrested.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cedric Wheeler of Hattiesburg, was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department Thursday.

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Wheeler is being charged for the following three charges:

Fugitive of another jurisdiction

Weapon possession by a convicted felon

Attempted aggravated assault

The attempted aggravated assault charge Wheeler is facing comes from the Forrest County warrant against him.

Wheeler is set to have his initial appearance in court Friday at 10 a.m.

FCSO listed Wheeler as a “most wanted” suspect in connection to the Oct. 29 shooting at Club One95 near the Forrest-Stone County line that killed Rhodes and injured others. A Crime Stoppers reward was offered to anyone who may have information that could have led to Wheeler’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four suspects were arrested before Wheeler’s arrest, which include the following:

Zadarruous Sutton (25) – Aggravated assault

Montrell Quin II (23) – Aggravated assault

Antontonia Murry (21) Hindering prosecution

Un-named teenager (17) – Attempted aggravated assault

Sutton would be released on his recognizance after video evidence showed that he was in another location at the time of the shooting.

FCSO has not confirmed at this time if the charges against Sutton have been cleared.

