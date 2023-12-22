12/22 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We still had a few cities in the 20s yesterday, but you won’t find a lick of frost anywhere in the area today as we’ve jumped between 10 and 20 degrees warmer than it was yesterday. That’s still cool enough to be “chilly” in the low 40s, and not too far away from our average low for this time of year (39) but a noticeable jump to be sure. This afternoon will continue our slightly less subtle afternoon warming trend, high climbing out of the mid 60s and into the low 70s for much of the area. Expect clouds to linger, but also it looks like we’ll get a bit more sun for today and tomorrow than it initially looked like we’d see, adding to the warming. In fact, I don’t expect we’ll come close to tying or beating them, but the next three days will be within a handful of the all-time daily highs just in time for Christmas....

Don’t expect a “Christmas in July” type day, but it will be one of the warmest and most humid days we’ve had in weeks. I’m expecting a high near 70 with slowly clearing skies Christmas Day, with much cooler days and nights immediately after. It’ll still take another day or so for the clouds to thin out comptely, but the end of next week will feel much more “wintry” than it does now.

