USM football adds 30-man class on Signing Day

Hall, staff, add 30 more players to USM football fold
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came a few days early at Duff Athletics Center Wednesday morning, as the University of Southern Mississippi football program hoped to bolster its present with a keen eye on the future.

USM football coach Will Hall and his staff brought in a recruiting class that boasts 15 freshmen and 12 players with junior college experience.

Six players will be transferring from Division I schools, including a trio with JuCo and senior college experience:

  • Linebacker Tre Pinkney, Coastal Carolina University/Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College
  • Linebacker Ryan Johnson, University of Akron/Iowa Central Community College
  • Offensive lineman Hastings Carruth, Mississippi State University/Southwest Mississippi Community College.

The mysterious world of the transfer is reflected in the trio, with Carruth a redshirt sophomore; Johnson a redshirt junior and Pinkney a redshirt senior.

For a complete list and class biographies as complied by the USM Sports Information Department with Director Jack Duggan at the helm, click here.

