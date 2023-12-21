USM football adds 30-man class on Signing Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came a few days early at Duff Athletics Center Wednesday morning, as the University of Southern Mississippi football program hoped to bolster its present with a keen eye on the future.

USM football coach Will Hall and his staff brought in a recruiting class that boasts 15 freshmen and 12 players with junior college experience.

Six players will be transferring from Division I schools, including a trio with JuCo and senior college experience:

Linebacker Tre Pinkney, Coastal Carolina University/Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College

Linebacker Ryan Johnson, University of Akron/Iowa Central Community College

Offensive lineman Hastings Carruth, Mississippi State University/Southwest Mississippi Community College.

The mysterious world of the transfer is reflected in the trio, with Carruth a redshirt sophomore; Johnson a redshirt junior and Pinkney a redshirt senior.

For a complete list and class biographies as complied by the USM Sports Information Department with Director Jack Duggan at the helm, click here.

