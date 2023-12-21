USM campuses to close over holidays

From University of Southern Mississippi Campus Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Also closed: All Gulf Coast teaching sites.

The closure begins Thursday.

Operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

