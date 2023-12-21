USM campuses to close over holidays
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From University of Southern Mississippi Campus Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Also closed: All Gulf Coast teaching sites.
The closure begins Thursday.
Operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
