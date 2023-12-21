Trio of teenagers arrested, charged in connection with Dec. 9 shooting in Hattiesburg

From the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg teenagers were arrested Tuesday and charged in a Dec. 9 shooting.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said it had arrested one male and two females in connection to an incident on Martin Luther King Avenue, where shots were fired into a residence in the 200 block.

No injuries were reported.

HPD said Julius “Juju” Mock, 18, was charged with a count of attempted aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and criminal street gang activity.

A 17-year-old female and 14-year-old female were charge with attempted aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

All three were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HPD said the investigation remains open and asked for anyone with any information regarding the incident to please call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (SWTOP).

