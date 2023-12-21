Petal native promoted to lieutenant general

From Mississippi National Guard Public Relations Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surrounded by family and friends, Maj. Gen. Thomas L. James of Petal was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, Friday at the Mississippi National Guard armory in Hattiesburg.

The same armory provided the setting where James took his initial oath of enlistment, joining the Mississippi National Guard in 1982.

James started his military career serving with the 114th Support Group (Area) as a combat medic and operating room technician.

He later served in Company A, 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), as an Operational Detachment A – Team medic and later as the A-Team executive officer.

While serving in the Mississippi National Guard, James earned his commission as an active-duty aviator through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at the University of Southern Mississippi

“This location is important to me because this is the circle of life for my military career,” said James, who also serves as deputy commanding general of United States Space Command.

“It all began here.”

Established in August 2019, the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) is the 11th and newest unified Combatant Command.

The headquarters is located at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, with components and tactical formations spread around the world.

USSPACECOM is comprised of more than 18,000 service members, civilians and contractors operating ground and space-based systems.

USSPACECOM is responsible for defending the U.S. and its allies’ interests in the space domain, while providing space-enabled combat effects to joint warfighters.

“This place is representative of what I want around me for this ceremony,” James said. “The engine room that generates the torque and power of the U.S. military and provides the protection that defends our freedoms and way of life,

“This armory is like so many others where soldiers prepare for the worst our potential enemies can throw at us.”

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kevin Mangum, a friend, mentor and senior Army aviation officer to James, served as the senior officer hosting the promotion ceremony.

The promotion ceremony included the official publication of the promotion order, the pinning of lieutenant general rank by James’ family, the administration of the Oath of Office, and the furling of a two-star general’s flag and the unfurling of a three-star general officer’s flag, symbolizing the change in rank and responsibilities that come with the promotion.

Following the ceremony, James had some assistance with the cake cutting ceremony from the next generation of soldiers at Petal High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

James concluded the official portion of the ceremony with words of gratitude.

“I absolutely love what I do,” James said. “It’s a privilege and a humbling experience to get the chance to do what I do.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.