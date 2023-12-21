Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

One dead in Jefferson Davis County after Tuesday shooting

Jefferson Davis County is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
Jefferson Davis County is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Bassfield.

The 12th District Circuit Court attorney’s office confirmed that one person had been shot and that one person was being sought in the shooting.

The names of the victim and the potential suspect were not available Wednesday. A text to the Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson went unanswered Wednesday evening.

WDAM 7 will update this story as more information is learned.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duvan Perez, 16, died in an incident at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac Poultry plant on July 14, 2023.
Reports show history of stolen I.D.s at Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant where teen died
Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 6131 U.S. Highway 49...
Hattiesburg City Council votes 4-0 to take action against Dragon House to prevent further violence
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress
Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

The final Golden Apple Award winner of 2023 is newly named Bay Springs High School Football...
Newly-named Bay Springs head football coach wins ‘Golden Apple Award’
Bok Homa Casino in Jones County celebrated anniversary, expansions.
Bok Homa Casino celebrates anniversary and expansions
Bok Homa Casino in Jones County celebrated anniversary, expansions.
Bok Homa Casino celebrates expansions, anniversary
Three Hattiesburg teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 9 shooting on MLK Avenue.
5 teenagers arrested, charged in connection with Dec. 9 shooting in Hattiesburg