One dead in Jefferson Davis County after Tuesday shooting

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Bassfield.

The 12th District Circuit Court attorney’s office confirmed that one person had been shot and that one person was being sought in the shooting.

The names of the victim and the potential suspect were not available Wednesday. A text to the Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson went unanswered Wednesday evening.

WDAM 7 will update this story as more information is learned.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.