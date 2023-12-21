Newly-named Bay Springs head football coach wins ‘Golden Apple Award’

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The final Golden Apple Award winner of 2023 is newly-named Bay Springs High School football coach Regrick Young.

Young’s Golden Apple surprise happened at the Bay Springs Middle School gym. The football players showed up to show their coach some love by burying the coach in a big pile.

When Young finally made his way out from under the pile, he had a look of confusion on his face.

He said he had no idea why the players, staff, principal and his family swarmed the gym yelling surprise. Once he realized he won the award and that his mom, Melissa Young, nominated him, he said he felt honored.

“I’ve been up here for 11 years,” Regrick Younjg said. “I love these kids. They have become a part of me, and I just enjoy being around them on a daily basis.”

The school staff and Young’s mother said he is seen as a father figure to many of the players. Regrick Young said it makes him feel good to know the players look up to him.

“They know I care for them,” he said. “They know I love them. I’m hard on them. I try to instill discipline, respect and character in them.

“So, it makes me feel good for them to think of me in that aspect.”

His mom said people stop her all the time to tell her the difference her son is making in the lives of the players.

“There have been so many parents of these children here that have come back and told my husband and myself about the impact that my son has made on their life,” Melissa Young said.

Bay Spring’s Middle School girls basketball coach Nedra Hosey said Regrick Young cares for the kids and talks to them as much as he can.

“He tells them to do things the correct way, that’s his biggest thing. You know, do things the right way,” Hosey said.

Regrick’s wife, Tayler Young, said he is a father figure to everyone in the school district.

“We are just very appreciative for him and having that servant’s heart and serving everyone in the community,” Tayler Young said.

Regrick Young said the relationships he has built with the community, school and players all comes down to trust.

“I would just say if they know you trust them, and they know you care about them, they will do anything in the world for you,” Regrick Young said.

If you would like to nominate the educator in your life, go to wdam.com/goldenapple.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.