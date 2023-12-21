Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A hunter in Mississippi made a shocking discovery over the weekend.

Walter Evans says he was hunting rabbits in the town of Bruce when he found human remains on Saturday.

It looked like a black bag had been staked to the ground, Evans said. He found shoes, pants and other items of clothing around the bag.

The hunter then called 911.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said investigators believe the remains belonged to a migrant worker who lived in a makeshift tent.

Forensic testing will confirm the identity. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

