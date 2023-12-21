A little warmer tomorrow. Rain moves in for your Christmas Eve.

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy as highs top out into the low 60s.

Friday will be cloudy as highs warm up into the mid 60s.

A front will move into the area on Christmas Eve, bringing with it a good chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase during the overnight hours, so Santa will need an umbrella and windshield wipers as he moves through the Pine Belt. Lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Christmas Day will start off wet, but the rain will move into Alabama by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the upper 60s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

