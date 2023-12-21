Laurel Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree bags

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel distributed its Angel Tree packages today.

Jonathan Hodge of the Laurel Fire Department was one of many helping deliver Angel Tree bags to families in need in the drive-thru distribution.

“You see people when they come around and they thank you and they smile and are happy, just to make a good Christmas for people,” said Hodge.

This year’s distribution served 249 families with 611 children in Laurel.

“I want them to have just about everything other kids want by me not having much, but I do what I can as a parent,” said Precious Myers.

“I was stressed out to the point, I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to get anything for my baby, but they came through,” said Kendra Arrington.

The army also celebrated with a Christmas party for all children in the community.

“I would love to see them all have a Merry Christmas because I know how it feels to have one,” said volunteer, Jillian Butts.

Throughout the whole process of the Angel Tree program, army organizers said they couldn’t do it without the community’s help because every child deserves a normal Christmas.

“Just to know that we’re giving hope and not only that, but Jesus to these children and so that means everything to us,” said Commanding Officer Keisha McMullin.

The Salvation Army is also taking donations for its Red Kettle Campaign.

