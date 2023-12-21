Jones Co. sheriff opens death investigation into Wednesday shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead following a shooting in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a residence in the Johnson community after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered one deceased individual.

The sheriff’s office has opened a death investigation to the incident. However, the JCSO said the incident appears to be localized and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall has not released the name of the deceased individual at this time.

