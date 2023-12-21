Win Stuff
Deadline to apply nearing for Salvation Army’s fuel assistance program

By Delaney Dukes
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to apply for the Salvation Army’s “Fuel Assistance Program.”

The Salvation Army said a limited amount of money for fuel assistance was available until the end of the year.

Funded by a grant provided by the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, the program provides money to people who need help getting to and from work.

In order to receive this assistance you must provide the following; current check stubs, a valid driver’s license and the make and model of your car.

The program is capped at $50 per family per year.

Social Service Director Frances Nixon said the Salvation Army just was glad it was able to provide assistance during uncertain times.

“We just see the economy has increased tremendously from last year,” Nixon said. “So, there is a drastic need for this type of service to help assist them along the way in getting them back and forth to work.”

Families or individuals who have not received help through SA’s fuel assistance program already this year, can call (601) 544-3684 to receive more information or schedule an appointment.

