Christian Services hosts 37th ‘Community Christmas Dinner’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks at Christian Services hosted an annual, early holiday celebration Wednesday.

The organization held its Community Christmas Dinner, complete with plates of ham, green beans, sweet potato casserole and lots of homemade desserts.

“There’s just so much to celebrate this season, even when it can be stressful and depressing for some,” said Maggie West, Christian Services executive director.

“There’s still hope no matter what and we just want to be that hope this season.”

The lunches were available for dine-in or pick-up at a drive-thru.

Hundreds were also delivered to senior citizens and home bound individuals.

“Helping people that don’t have, that shows you the compassion,” said Brian Thornton, of Hattiesburg, who was enjoying the holiday meal with members of his family. “There’s still somebody out here willing to help you that when you have no one, Jesus is always going to have somebody there for you in a time of need, rest, peace.”

Dozens of volunteers helped make the special event possible.

“This time of year, we do have a lot of people who are in need and if you are in a position to give back, I think this is something you should definitely do,” said Jasmine Chaney, one of about 75 volunteers who prepared and served the meals.

The first Community Christmas Dinner was hosted 37 years ago by Christian Services founders Bill and Cookie Prout.

“I’m just so excited about being a part of the Thanksgiving and the Christmas celebrations, the Christmas feed, because, we still have people out there,” Prout said. “it’s cold as I said, but they’re just hungry.

“So, come in here, get them a good, warm Christmas dinner and then, go on with life.”

Christian Services serves lunch in its dining hall, Monday-Friday.

Food is also delivered daily as part of Meals on Wheels.

And Christian Services also provides food boxes to families in need.

