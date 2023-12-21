Win Stuff
Bok Homa Casino celebrates anniversary and expansions

By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bok Homa Casino continues to expand and Wednesday, leaders held a ribbon-cutting celebrating its 13th-year anniversary.

The new expansions included a Sportsbook area for betting, along with the new Red Creek Restaurant and an entertainment stage for live music.

All these new features make up about 7,000 square feet in the casino.

The casino also has plans for more in-house additions and renovations as well as repaving the parking lot.

“This is what the customers wanted and the keyword I’ve said before is the ultimate customer experience that patrons can come in here and enjoy themselves and all is happy,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben.

The company also is working on another expansion with the Choctaw Resort and Enterprises to open a travel plaza in Louisville.

That project is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2024.

