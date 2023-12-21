12/21 Ryan’s “Last Frosty” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Winter officially begins today, so it feels weird to be calling this forecast the “last frosty” morning, but that’s the case...at least for the short term! The unfortunate part of that statement is the short term forecast includes Christmas Eve and Christmas, which won’t be cool in the slightest and certainly not “white.”

That’s due the the (up ‘til now) subtle warming trend we’ve enjoyed over the last few days, which will become much more noticeable later today. Despite yet another frosty start across the area with temperatures slightly above and below freezing across the area (low of 31 for Hattiesburg), we’ll jump past our seasonal “average” for this time of year and head into the mid 60s across the Pine Belt. Expect to start the day nice and sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. So will the temperature for that matter! We’ll continue climbing into the weekend all the way to highs of 70 degrees by Saturday! We’ll take a baby step back by Sunday as cloud cover and rain moves in, but only a couple of degrees back toward the mid 60s. That means Christmas Eve and Christmas will be grey, rainy, and wet. Thunderstorms don’t appear to be a likely issue, but a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Monday morning. By the afternoon, the skies won’t clear much but the rain will slack off, allowing for much more manageable travel weather by the middle of next week.

